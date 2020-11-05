DEQ extends public comment opportunity on draft Jervois Mining Ltd. Points of Compliance revision

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is extending the public comment opportunity on a draft surface water Points of Compliance (POC) determination for Jervois Mining Ltd.

The public now has until November 30, 2020, at 5 p.m. MDT to submit comments.

A POC is a location at which Idaho's surface and ground water quality standards must be met. Mine operators are required to protect current and projected beneficial uses of ground water and meet water quality standards.

The draft surface water POC determination for Jervois Mining Ltd. is designed to prevent impacts to surface water while not impacting the Blackbird Mine remediation activities occurring within the same watershed. Changes from 2011 include additional constituents of concern, reduction in some ground wells, and updating the Upper Tolerance Limits with current data unavailable in 2011.

Submit written comments on DEQ's website or by mail or email to:

Troy Saffle

Idaho Falls Regional Office

900 N. Skyline Drive, Suite B

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Email: troy.saffle@deq.idaho.gov