Local community reacts to Biden’s election victory

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The 2020 presidential election came to an end over the weekend.

After being named the winner in Pennsylvania early Saturday morning, former Vice President Joe Biden was formally declared as the president-elect of the United States.

For a lot of voters, the chance to be heard during this election cycle came into fruition.

"Voting has meant a lot to me," said Pocatello resident Jaden Ellis. "I got to get my first mail-in ballot put in and got to exercise my rights to vote for this country. I think that's very exciting to see as is my first chance to ever be able to vote, I took that opportunity."

While Biden has been declared the winner, Trump has not yet conceded the race. For supporters of the President like Pocatello resident David Atkinson, there is work to be done until making that declaration.

"I think they need to do a recount in certain states where Trump was ahead in the beginning Tuesday night," Atkinson said. "I think they just need to do a recount and if it needs to go litigation, present the evidence and just get it right."

The 2020 election inspired record-high turnout from Republicans and Democrats. Political enthusiasm from both parties can hope to inspire a sense of unity during these divisive times.

"I think the simple thing is if everybody just follows the constitution, exactly what's in there, I think we can get along," Atkinson said. "We can love everybody no matter what our political views are. Main thing is just stick to the constitution and the freedoms and uphold the amendments."

"For everybody just like me voting for my very first time, we can just get out there and say what we want to say, how we want to say it and be heard," Ellis said. "We'll all come together for the general populace, and we won't have to worry about the smaller vote being out trumped."

Biden will sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Jan. 20 2021.