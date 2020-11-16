Local Church partners with Idaho Food Bank to donate food at Holt Arena

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Members of one Pocatello church gave back to the community on Saturday.

Pocatello Christian Outreach Center partnered with the Idaho Food Bank for a drive-through food donation service at Holt Arena.

Pastor Doug Smith said they set up early to maximize the amount of people they could help out.

"We started a little bit earlier today, because of the people out here waiting, and it was colder," Smith said. "Volunteers were colder and wanted to get everybody through."

Smith estimates the church helped serve around 800 to 1,000 vehicles.

"You're seeing people that have been impacted all the way around," Smith said. "So, I think we are seeing a good mix of people that are just coming to get a little bit of help during a hard time."

Pastor Smith also believes what is most gratifying is to see the community come together during a time in need.

"There is a lot of things that can come and go that can divide people, and what we found is that this has bridged some many different churches, communities, religions and people," Smith said. "It has really unified people more than divided."

Smith said if someone did not arrive in time to receive food, the church will be back next month to administer food during the holiday season.