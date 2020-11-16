Pocatello Fire Department respond to group home fire Sunday night

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - On Monday morning, the Pocatello Fire Department revisited a house fire that occurred Sunday night.

At approximately 7:54 p.m., Pocatello firefighters responded to a duplex fire in the 1400 block of East Lander Street. The group home is operated by H.A.S. Inc., who specialize in supported living to adults with severe developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries.

Firefighters stabilized the fire at 8:06 p.m. Battalion Chief Jeremy Pincock said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Pincock suspects the fire was due to insulation in the attic of the home.

Pincock said his crew responded to hot spots reported at the home on Monday morning. Firefighters put out the hot spots in the attic around 9:30 a.m.

The disabled adults living in the facility have since been transferred to other residences in the area.