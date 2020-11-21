Cyclists donate 1,000 turkeys for Pocatello Cranskgiving

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - More than 1,000 families will have a complete Thanksgiving dinner, thanks to the donations of the Pocatello cycling community.

The 7th annual Cranksgiving Turkey Drive in Pocatello wrapped up Saturday. Cyclists gathered at Barrie's Ski and Sports to escort the donated turkeys down Yellowstone Avenue to the Idaho Food Bank.

“There is definitely a need every year. Obviously, the need increased a little bit this year. We normally plan on about 1,000 to 1,200. But this year we are prepared and ready for 1300,” said Jonna Behn, development coordinator for the Idaho Food Bank.

Cranksgiving is a grassroots effort from the cycling community. It's the only turkey drive in the state that the Idaho Food Bank participates in.

Meals consisted of a full turkey, potatoes, green beans, stuffing, corn and pie filling. Families drove through the Bannock County Fairgrounds, where volunteers handed out the meals.