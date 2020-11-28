Natural gas outage in western Wyoming repaired

News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Lower Valley Energy experienced a disruption of its natural gas service in Teton County, Wyoming after problems in its gas distribution system.

According to Teton County Emergency Management, that service is now back to normal, as of 12:10 p.m., but people affected by the outage should use extreme caution.

If you still have issues with natural gas service or appliances, call Lower Valley Energy for assistance in relighting those appliances at 307-733-2446.