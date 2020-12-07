United Way of Southeastern Idaho kicks off Brown Bag Challenge

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A small donation may end making a big impact in Pocatello and in the surrounding community.

On Monday, the United Way of Southeastern Idaho began their week-long Brown Bag Challenge. United Way is looking for a donation of $20.

The campaign will support local people who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and also provide them with basic needs, education support, emergency housing and health services.

"The Brown Bag Challenge is really an opportunity for our community to donate their lunch money, and just to raise money for our vital services in our community," United Way CEO Kevin Bailey said.

For many nonprofits, the pandemic has made it difficult to raise money amidst income shortages. Bailey says he hopes this campaign will greatly assist them in their fundraising efforts.

"Many nonprofits will be struggling with funding during this year as people's incomes were affected across the board," Bailey said. "We’re seeing in our workplace that there may be a slight dip this year, but trying to make it up with outreach like this through the Brown Bag Challenge."

The campaign runs through Dec. 12 with their goal set at $10,000. Bailey says they have already received a $1,000 contribution from Amy's Kitchen in Pocatello.

"We are just asking people to give what they can, volunteer where they can, give time where they can," Bailey said. "Let’s make our community stronger, so we can get through this and get well into 2021 and hopefully come out stronger."

You can participate by going to their office in downtown Pocatello or visit their website https://www.unitedwaysei.org.