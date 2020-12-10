Holy Spirit Catholic School hosts drive-by caroling and food drive event

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Christmas spirit was heard loud and clear in Pocatello on Thursday.

Holy Spirit Catholic School hosted a drive-by caroling and food drive event. The event was held in front of St. Anthony Chapel next door to the school.

The local Gate City Singers performed at the event. The singers are a select ensemble of performers from Pocatello High School.

All food collections are being donated to St. Vincent de Paul. The school’s annual food drive is underway, and all food collections will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul.

"It warms my heart so much that I had to hold back tears," said Principal Karianne Earnest. "So many of our students are so excited about serving others. We’re just really focusing on giving back and being grateful for what we have during this difficult time."

This food drive was one of many service projects the school has sponsored this year. Previous projects included making and delivering scarves to Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency, Inc. (SEICAA), gathering nearly 50 coats for those in need, and cleaning up part of the cemetery during the fall.