Huge snowfall lands in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A winter wonderland has come to the Gate City.

Snow showers hit Pocatello overnight and into Monday morning. Pocatello resident Kristen Neihart says today's snow was more than she had seen in 2019.

“Well, yesterday I had to slide around, but now it's ten times worse," Neihart said. "I already fell yesterday after work down my client’s ramp, so that's fun. I just can't imagine what it's gonna be today.”

Pocatello resident Marie Wallace said she was surprised it took this long for snowfall of this magnitude.

The conditions also resulted in many community members having to shovel their driveways. Pocatello resident Joe Aguirre said the amount of snow made the shoveling process challenging.

"It gets difficult once it gets compacted down and you have to try to remove it, but for the most part, it gets pretty tough if you don't keep them clean," Aguirre said. "My driveway is not very big, but it was still difficult just shoveling it this morning."

For Pocatello resident Jeri Traughber, the snow was unexpected and makes it hard for her to navigate in and out of her home.

"Well, it was a surprise for one thing," Traughber said. "I wasn't expecting it, but with this snow, it makes it hard for me to get around. The sidewalks will be slick, and my steps are covered with snow. So, it'll make it hard for me to get up and down the stairs."

Although the conditions may not ideal for Traughber to get around, she says she is appreciative that the snow came and believes we need it in order not to have a dry summer.

"It’s a little bit late actually," Traughber said. "We expected it back in November, but I guess we take it when the Lord provides it."

Snow is expected to continue in Pocatello in the upcoming days.