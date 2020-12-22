Group hands out toys to families impacted by violence

National-World

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — One Hartford organization is passing out toys and smiles this holiday season.

Mothers United Against Violence held its annual toy give away on Tuesday to spread some joy to families around the capital city.

The organization holds the event every year.

It gives toys to families impacted by violence.

It said this year, it’s even more important because of COVID-19.

“They do a lot of good work, angels work,” said Carmen Rodriguez, who was impacted by violence.

Rodriguez lost her son Kennedy from gun violence earlier this year.

She said Mothers United Against Violence’ was there to pick up the pieces and support them.

“This is for his five children that he left behind,” Rodriguez said. “It takes a village so we have more family members now.”

“Part of this effort is to bring some joy and some hope back into their homes,” said Deborah Davis, MUAV.

Every family that pulled up to Main Street on Tuesday was greeted with a smile, a few gifts and a sense of hope.

The organizers said they felt grateful to be able to help people, especially this year.

“That’s what Christmas is all about, and sharing and helping the community,” said Henrietta Beckman, MUAV.

Mothers United Against Violence hosts giveaways, youth programs, and community conversations throughout the year.

