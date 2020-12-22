Woman arrested following March double deadly rollover crash

National-World

SOUTHINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman was arrested months after a rollover crash in Southington left two people dead.

Southington police said they arrested 22-year-old Gabriella Correa for impaired driving.

The crash happened on March 14 just before 8:45 p.m.

Correa was behind the wheel of a Honda CR-V when she lost control on Andrews Street, between Long Bottom and Caretaker roads.

The vehicle was headed toward New Britain at the time.

As Correa headed around a curve, she struck several large rocks and the guard rail on the side of the road, police said.

Kii Glover, 21, and Kaivon Glover, 22, were killed in the crash. Both were in the rear seats.

Correa and a front passenger were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Correa was charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, possession of less than a half ounce of cannabis, reckless driving, traveling too fast for conditions and failure to drive in a proper lane.

She was released on a $250,000 bond and given a court date of Feb. 16, 2021.

