Fire displaces 115 people from Antioch Pike hotel

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A fire at an extended-stay hotel on Antioch Pike late Tuesday night has displaced 115 people.

Nashville Fire crews battled the fire that started on the bottom floor of the Stay Lodge hotel on Antioch Pike and spread into rooms on the second floor.

The fire was reported at 11:45 p.m. after a man smelled smoke and pulled the fire alarm. Fire officials said residents were evacuating the building when crews arrived.

No one was injured in the fire.

The American Red Cross is putting the 115 displaced people up in a hotel tonight and will follow up with them later Wednesday.

