Manhunt underway for homicide suspect after UPS driver assaulted

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WATERTOWN, Connecticut (WTIC/WCCT) — State and local police are searching for 19-year-old Elijah David Bertrand as part of a homicide investigation this morning.

State police said around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to the area of Route 8 northbound in Watertown by exit 37 on the report of a crash involving a UPS shipping truck.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found the driver of the truck. Police reported the driver had been ‘assaulted’ and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. A weapon was found at the scene that police believe was used in the assault, but police did not provide details as to what the weapon was.

At this time it’s unknown what prompted the assault. State Police said the two knew each other but the extent of their relationship was unknown at this time.

Detectives from the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad (WDMCS) were called to the scene to take over the investigation and identified Bertrand as a suspect.

Bertrand fled the scene, according to police, and has not yet been found.

Bertrand is described as a white male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white jacket and jeans. Police said his last known address was in Coventry.

WDMCS is asking anyone who has information on Bertrand’s whereabouts to call detectives at 860-626-7900. Bertrand is considered dangerous.

UPS issued a statement:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, and are cooperating with the investigation. Any additional information will need to be provided by local authorities.

This is a developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.