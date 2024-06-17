Black bear spotted in Bear Lake County backyard

LANARK, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - A young black bear was spotted Sunday evening in the small farming town of Lanark in Bear Lake County. It is between Ovid and Paris.

Witnesses said the bear spent the night in a tree. Monday morning, it was spotted again running across a road and into a backyard of a home.

News anchor Todd Kunz talked with Jennifer Jackson with the Idaho Fish and Game regional office in Pocatello. She said it is not uncommon in this area to see a young juvenile black bear on its own this time of year.

She said there is no danger to the public, but keep your distance, and properly remove all food sources from around your property like garbage cans or bird feeders.

A game officer is closely monitoring this bear situation, but if a homeowner sees it, Jackson said they are welcome to contact Idaho Fish and Game.