Skip to Content
Top Stories

Black bear spotted in Bear Lake County backyard

black bear lanark bear lake county
Cheryl Beck
A young black bear was spotted Sunday evening in the small farming town of Lanark in Bear Lake County.
By
today at 7:37 PM
Published 7:46 PM

LANARK, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - A young black bear was spotted Sunday evening in the small farming town of Lanark in Bear Lake County. It is between Ovid and Paris.

Witnesses said the bear spent the night in a tree. Monday morning, it was spotted again running across a road and into a backyard of a home.

News anchor Todd Kunz talked with Jennifer Jackson with the Idaho Fish and Game regional office in Pocatello. She said it is not uncommon in this area to see a young juvenile black bear on its own this time of year.

She said there is no danger to the public, but keep your distance, and properly remove all food sources from around your property like garbage cans or bird feeders.

A game officer is closely monitoring this bear situation, but if a homeowner sees it, Jackson said they are welcome to contact Idaho Fish and Game.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Todd Kunz

Todd is an anchor for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content