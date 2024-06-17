Skip to Content
Learn how to protect your plants from frost

Sunnyside Gardens' greenhouse
Noah Farley
Sunnyside Gardens' greenhouse
By
New
today at 5:27 PM
Published 5:37 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Even though it is June, there is a frost warning for Tuesday morning. Here is what you need to know to protect your outdoor plants.

Sunnyside Gardens says to start by watering the soil around the plants—not the plants themselves. The moist ground stays warmer than the dry ground because it raises the humidity.

Then cover the plants with a blanket or tarp, making sure it is fastened to the ground, but not touching the plants. This will help trap the heat inside.

"If you have a pot or a hanging basket, you can always take those inside," said Tree Lot Manager at Sunnyside Gardens, Clint Landon. "If you have vegetables, you can cover them with a pot, bucket, cardboard box, anything you want to trap that heat inside."

Clint Landon says you should make sure to take the tarps and other coverings off the next day. If you forget to cover your plants, he recommends watering them just before sunrise.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

