After some morning frost and light mountain snow showers, we rebound to the 60's today. Frost advisory may come back tonight, so protect your begonias. We're tracking the cold air for the evening with highs today in the 60's. Lighter winds and bright skies. Grab sunglasses and a hoodie for the morning, then get the grill and the pool ready for hot conditions by the weekend.

