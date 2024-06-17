ISU hosts K-5 STEM Camp

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Over 100 kindergarten through 5th-grade students are on-campus attending the Idaho State University College of Education's science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) camp.

The purpose of the camp is to provide hands-on activities to explore solving real-world problems while inspiring young children to study and pursue careers in STEM in the future.

"Exposure to STEM is critical for all children, especially children when they're younger, because many children believe that scientists are old men," said Associate Professor Jenn Gallup. "When we start teaching them that they're scientists and they can do science and they can be good at science, then they start fostering that ability and that belief within themselves that they can be successful in science, which helps us fill STEM jobs in the future."