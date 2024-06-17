Skip to Content
SIPH holds Free Health Services event

today at 7:04 PM
Published 7:08 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) hosted their first Free Community Health Services event on Monday night at the First United Methodist Church.

This event brought all of SIPH's services together in one place to support the community and the hope is to offer this free service monthly. 

Free screenings and connections for the month of June include:

  • Primary Care Evaluations
  • Oral Health Screenings
  • Fluoride Varnish Application
  • STD Testing
  • Counseling Services Connection
  • Home Visitation Program Connection
  • WIC Connection
  • Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) Connection
  • Environmental Health Information
  • Immunization Resources
  • Tobacco Cessation/Prevention Connection

For more information regarding this event, contact Maggie Mann at 208-239-5258.

