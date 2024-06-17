SIPH holds Free Health Services event

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) hosted their first Free Community Health Services event on Monday night at the First United Methodist Church.

This event brought all of SIPH's services together in one place to support the community and the hope is to offer this free service monthly.

Free screenings and connections for the month of June include:

Primary Care Evaluations

Oral Health Screenings

Fluoride Varnish Application

STD Testing

Counseling Services Connection

Home Visitation Program Connection

WIC Connection

Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) Connection

Environmental Health Information

Immunization Resources

Tobacco Cessation/Prevention Connection

For more information regarding this event, contact Maggie Mann at 208-239-5258.