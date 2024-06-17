Open House to discuss Chubbuck Comprehensive Plan June 26

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Chubbuck will host an open house on Wednesday, June 26 to update the public on the city’s comprehensive plan.

The open house will be held at Chubbuck City Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. The public can attend the open house any time during the three-hour window.

You will learn about the comprehensive planning process and provide feedback on community concerns such as housing, public services, recreation, and growth.

Public comments are encouraged to help identify future land uses and community goals and objectives.

"As far as what the future looks like, some people like the community the way it is, but people also have land rights where they can develop something," said Planning Manager Don Matson. "So this plan strives to find that balance. What preserves what we are as a city and what it might look like in the future, and how can we guide that to benefit the community as well as the landowners and developers."

Matson says they plan to have a finalized draft of the comprehensive plan ready this fall.