Santa visits the Reindeer Retreat in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — If Santa should find himself in need of a backup reindeer on Christmas, Reindeer Retreat in Maryville has him covered.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus were in the Volunteer State Tuesday checking in on some of the animals before Santa’s big night.

The two went around getting to know some of the animals they keep on the farm. Among them is Romeo, who Santa said would be his No. 1 backup.

“Romeo has actually been outfitted with supersonic reindeer propulsion and so he can get to the North Pole and back with Mrs. Claus and they can fix the problem,” said Reindeer Retreat Owner James Enos.

Santa did say he would be checking out a couple other reindeer farms before Christmas.

The Reindeer Retreat is also taking donations online to buy presents for families in need this Christmas.

