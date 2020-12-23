UPS employee’s death investigated as homicide, suspect sought

National-World

WATERTOWN, Connecticut (WFSB) — State police are looking for a man involved in the murder of a UPS employee along Route 8 in Watertown.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Elijah David Bertrand, who is also a UPS employee.

Troopers announced that they will have a news conference around 10:30 a.m. to talk about their investigation.

According to state police, the incident was initially reported as a crash in the area of exit 37 on Route 8 north.

Troopers told Channel 3 that there was a heavy police presence in the area overnight.

The crash involved a UPS shipping truck.

When troopers arrived, the driver of the truck was found to have been the victim of an assault.

As of Wednesday morning, it was unclear what prompted the assault. Troopers immediately contacted emergency medical personnel, which responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Connecticut State Police – Western District Major Crimes Squad (WDMCS) were requested to respond to the scene and assume this investigation and identified a suspect in this case.

Bertrand fled the scene of the assault and has not yet been located.

He is described as standing 5’7″ tall with blue eyes. He has long, shoulder-length black hair and was wearing jeans. His last known address was in Coventry.

“We are asking members of the public to remain vigilant,” state police said in a news release. “WDMCS is requesting that if anyone has any information pertaining to this suspect’s location to please contact detectives at (860) 626-7900. All information will remain confidential.”

UPS released a statement about the driver’s death on Wednesday morning.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, and are cooperating with the investigation,” said Matthew O’Connor, media relations, UPS. “Any additional information will need to be provided by local authorities.”

