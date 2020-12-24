Bradford County DA under investigation

National-World

TOWANDA, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — Sources tell Newswatch 16 that the Pennsylvania State Police conducted a search at the private law office of Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman on Tuesday.

That source also tells us Salsman is under investigation for accusations of inappropriate behavior while he was acting as an attorney for parents in Susquehanna County Children and Youth cases.

Salsman is a Wyalusing native and was elected to Bradford County district attorney in 2019.

We reached out to him for comment and have not heard back.

We also asked Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda to confirm Tuesday’s raid. They referred us to the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office. The AG’s office had no comment.

We are working to learn more about this case and the accusations against him, but again, we have confirmed that Bradford County DA Chad Salsman is the subject of an investigation.

