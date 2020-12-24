Home vandalized with racist words, symbols, anti-police graffiti

National-World

WEST LINN, Oregon (KPTV) — The West Linn Police Department is investigating a bias crime after a home was vandalized Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:45 p.m., police said a home on Nixon Avenue was vandalized with racist words, symbols, and anti-police graffiti. No further details were provided by police.

No one has been arrested, but police said they are investigating several possible leads.

The victims have been referred to the Oregon Department of Justice Bias Response Program, which helps targeted individuals with supportive services.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Linn Police Department at 503-655-6214.

“The City of West Linn strives to be a safe and welcoming place for all people. Hate has no place in our great city and we urge members of the public to please come forward with any information about this case to assist us in bringing the perpetrator(s) to justice,” the police department said in a release.

