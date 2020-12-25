Five people shot and killed across St. Louis on Christmas Eve

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Five men were shot and killed in three separate incidents in the St. Louis region on Christmas Eve.

The first murder happened in St. Louis City just after 5 a.m. on South Broadway. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was shot inside a car.

Officers found two men also shot to death inside a car on Aldine Avenue in North City just before 3 p.m.

And before 3:30 p.m., officers in University City responded to a shooting call on Crest Avenue and found two men shot to death.

There’s limited information about these shootings as officers continue to investigate.

Seven people were shot on Christmas Day last year and four of them were teens.

