Local churches adjusting Christmas mass during pandemic

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Fenton, MI (WNEM) — It’s Christmas Eve, a night when people of faith flock to church.

But this year Wes Morris, a pastor at The Rock Church of Fenton, says, “it’s going to look different, it’s going to feel different than it has, but that’s because we’re all working together to be safe and healthy.”

Churches are making sure their message can still be heard safely.

For The Rock Church of Fenton, this means moving their Christmas Eve service outside.

“It was a lot of people working really hard and doing a lot of work really fast,” Morris said.

They’re certainly pulling out all the stops.

“There’s a whole bunch of lights, we have over 17 warming fires, candy canes, hot chocolate, live reindeer, and most importantly of all, we have some awesome worship music,” Morris said.

St. Brigid of Kildare is another church adapting to the pandemic to reduce the number of people attending mass.

They’ve bumped it up from three to five liturgies, one of which is outside.

“It’s going to be a bit of a marathon, but it’s a good marathon,” said Father Andy Boom with St. Brigid Kildare.

Both of these churches have a common motivation.

“People are looking for hope more than ever,” Morris said.

“In this year, I really feel compelled to share a message of hope,” Booms said.

They’ll be sharing that message alongside plenty of hand sanitizer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.