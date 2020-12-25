Man hopes to instill true Christmas spirit with saxophone play

National-World

OREM, Utah (KSL ) — Stress can wear on people this time of year — especially in the middle of last-minute holiday shopping.

Two days before Christmas, however, shoppers leaving the parking lot for Center Street just west of Orem Boulevard received some unexpected comfort from a man who maintained it was his divine purpose to help smooth out the holiday blues.

“We’re just involved with the material things,” Chagas said. “People are looking for a lot of stuff to do to try to be happy.”

On Wednesday, Chagas braved freezing temperatures for hours to play his saxophone and share some soulful tunes.

Many were Christmas-themed. All of them were played from memory from a list of about 500 songs Chagas knows by heart.

“I had been playing Salt Lake but I had a dream, and God showed me that I need to go somewhere else, you know,” he explained. “Then I came down here today for my first time to play.”

Chagas, who is originally from Boston, said he was on a mission to share love and happiness through music.

“I want them to feel the spirit,” he said. “I think people need to feel the presence of God in their hearts a little bit.”

Though drivers regularly rolled down their windows to tip him, Chagas said performing has never been about the money.

He said everyone who engaged him was quite grateful and complimentary.

“Some people said, ‘Your music is not from here — your music is from God,'” Chagas said.

He wasn’t sure where his musical journey would ultimately lead him, but he expressed faith and optimism that he would be able to make a difference for those around him.

“Even my — I don’t know what’s going to happen, you know,” Chagas said. “God is not going to tell me — even the right time. There will be big things. You will see.”

