Police officers provide special gift for family who had car, presents stolen

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) — The Overland Park Police Department and Overland Park Police Officers Foundation helped a family in need on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 17, a thief stole a mother’s vehicle while she was preparing to take her children to school.

Inside the vehicle’s trunk were the presents for the family’s children, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

One week later, officers from the department presented keys and a title for a vehicle for the family.

The vehicle was purchased by the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation and a mechanic examined the vehicle to make sure it was safe.

More background from the department:

On top of that, Target Corporation graciously donated all of the presents that were stolen, back to Ms. Rosado and her family, along with a Christmas meal.

