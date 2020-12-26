‘Aunty Blanche’ Gives Waimanalo Keiki a Christmas to Remember

National-World

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV ) — Whether they went home to Sherwood Forest, Waimanalo Beach Park or the Hui Mahi’ai Aina kauhale, each kid went home on Christmas with a full belly and a new bike.

Blanche McMillan runs Hui Mahi’ai Aina, a homeless services and transitional housing provider in Waimanalo. She insists you call her “Aunty Blanche,” but to the 19 keiki who stopped by her house on Christmas, she might as well have been Santa Claus.

“They have opened my heart, they have been through a lot our homeless children,” McMillan told KITV4.

She’s been feeding and caring for people who’ve fallen into homelessness her whole life, and thanks to a member of her church, Daniel Molina, each kid left her house with a brand new bike for Christmas.

“It’s a small token just to show the love of God to these children. They can’t afford these kinds of bikes, so why not be a part of that and blessing them?” Molina told KITV4.

Molina organized a massive donation effort with his fellow parishioners at St. George Church in Waimanalo.

Aunty Blanche’s community ties run deep, and when she called, they answered.

“I got a bunch of donations to put together gift bags of toiletries for the adults and presents for the kids,” said Kailua resident Cierra Cedar.

“I’m a professional cook born and raised in Waimanalo ,anything for the kids this is something I’m passionate about,” said Ramsey Silva, who cooked for everyone attending.

“We’ve only done a small little piece but Aunty Blanche has been doing so much for this community,” said Lucy Molina, who helped organize the donations.

