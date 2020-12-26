Family continues tradition of free Christmas dinner for law enforcement

National-World

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS ) — Christmas comes with a lot of traditions, including one unique to Bossier City. On a day when a lot of families took advantage of some time off, Tubbs Hardware owner Don Tubbs, his family and his staff were hard at work. Christmas 2020 is the eighth year for Tubbs’ “Feed the Blue” event.

“Everyone’s excited for it,” said Tubbs. “My grandkids ask me, ‘I wonder what Santa Claus is bringing me and what are we feeding the law enforcement on Christmas Day?'”

Tubbs says it’s his way of showing law enforcement they’re still valued in Bossier City, especially on Christmas.

“They’re out there patrolling and working so we can enjoy our family and feel safe,” Tubbs said. “We believe that law enforcement should be respected. They shouldn’t have a target on their back.”

Wade, one of Tubbs’ younger helpers agreed, “We’re helping the cops get big and strong so we don’t get kidnapped or stolen.”

Members of law enforcement, including Bossier City Police, sheriff’s deputies and Louisiana state troopers were invited to stop by for a free meal. Tubbs and his family also packed up “to go” bags for corrections officers and dispatchers who were unable to leave their posts.

“Usually we have the luxury of being able to just pick some place and grab a meal,” said Lt. Robert Owens of the Louisiana State Police. “Not so much on Christmas, but we know we can get a whole meal right here.”

While the meal itself may have become a tradition, the menu changes from year to year.

“Last year we did a turkeys from Bear Creek,” said Tubbs. “This year we’re doing ribs that were donated by Reinhart and BeauxJax [Crafthouse] helped us so much.”

While the ribs, potato salad, green beans and king cake (made from Don’s personal recipe) may satisfy the hunger, the officers say it’s about the larger feeling they get as they pick up their food and head back out on the job.

“This is awesome,” said Bossier Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Smith. “What the Tubbs family does for us just shows that they care about the community.”

“It’s a tremendous feeling to know that public still looks to help us out and support us and have our back on Christmas,” added Lt. Owens.

The generosity doesn’t stop there. In the past, Tubbs has handed out extra meals in downtown Shreveport. In the spirit of the season, he quickly made a “to go” bag for a homeless man who was passing by the store on Sunday.

