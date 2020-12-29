7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl die with mother in Texas crash just days after Christmas

National-World

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — A horrible, multi-vehicle crash northwest of Fort Worth has taken the life of a mother and two young children.

According to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the 25-year-old mother, 7-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl all were killed in the wreck on State Highway 199 — just west of Springtown.

The accident happened around the noon-hour on December 28.

Investigators say the mom ran into the back of a pickup that had slowed to make a left turn, lost control, ended up in the opposite lanes of traffic (westbound), and was then hit by a person driving another truck.

The driver in the truck that hit the woman — a 72 year old man — was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

