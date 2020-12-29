Donor replaces bike 10-year-old got for Christmas that was stolen by thief

National-World

FARMINGTON, Missouri (KMOV) — Laura Redmond of Farmington, Mo. admits that she splurged a little this Christmas with the bicycles she bought for two of her sons, 9-year old Tyler and 10-year old Tristan.

“This was the first year they got really good BMX bikes. That’s what they wanted,” said Redmond.

Redmond said she was glad the boys wanted something that would take them outside and give them good exercise, especially Tristan, whom she called her “video gamer.”

But Tristan got a shock when he went to ride his bike Monday morning and saw that someone had accidentally left the garage open all night. Sometime in the night, a thief stole his new BMX bicycle.

“I was thinking who stole my bike,” said Tristan.

Redmond said she filed a police report over the theft and was holding out hope that the bike might turn up. Redmond is a single mother of four children.

“It was pretty frustrating. I’ve been out of work for a while do to surgeries,” she said.

Redmond expressed her frustration on Facebook on a page called, “What’s really going on in St. Francois County.” She says her goal was to get the word out in case the thief ditched the bike so it might be identified and returned. Instead, someone offered to make a donation and another person offered to replace the stolen bike.

“I can’t imagine being so excited to get a new bike and then the next thing it’s stolen,” said Amanda Joe Stevens.

Stevens said she owns a BMX bike she bought to ride with her nephews but doesn’t use it anymore. She offered to give the bike to Tristan to replace the one that was stolen.

“So he can get back to having a bike and being able to ride with his brother and friends,” said Stevens.

Redmond said she was very appreciative of the gift to replace the stolen bicycle and said Farmington is an amazing community for it’s generosity. Stevens plans to deliver the bicycle to the Redmond family on Tuesday.

