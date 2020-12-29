Four-legged officer to get body armor

National-World

EDWARDSVILLE, Kansas (KCTV KSMO) — One local police department’s K9 will soon be outfitted in body armor.

K9 Bear, a four-legged officer with the Edwardsville Police Department, was recently selected by the charitable organization, Vested Interest in K9s, to receive the donated bullet and stab protective vest.

K9 Bear’s vest is set to arrive in late February or early March. The vest, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charity, made this dream a reality. Established in 2009, Vested Interest’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

