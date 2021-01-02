WWII veteran reflects on past and present battles after celebrating 100 years of life

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — A local World War II veteran recently spoke with News 13 about past combat and the current battle to save lives from COVID-19.

The interview happened just after his 100th birthday.

Decorations were placed on his front lawn this week by family and friends, evidence of a centurion’s celebration.

“I’m in good health,” veteran Carl “Pete” McCarson said. “I sleep good, eat good.”

Pete said he’s got nothing to complain about, as he shared his stories through a window. His son Gene helped with questions from the front door.

“It’s really hard on older folks,” Gene said. “He looks at it that, this will pass; he has faith.”

“They drafted me in July and went to the induction center in Columbus, South Carolina,” Pete said.

He shipped out to the south Pacific as a sergeant in the Army, an anti-aircraft gunner, who had some close calls.

“One shell landed about 10 feet from me and the concussion knocked me over, but nobody got, nobody got hurt,” Pete said.

Some 75 years after helping liberate the Philippines, Pete lives a quiet, restful life in Hendersonville.

Pre-pandemic, there was church, Pete’s main social life, but COVID-19 has put that on hold, at least up close.

“The church comes and they sing outside to him,” Gene told News 13. “They sang Christmas carols, and a few come and they brought all the church family’s birthday cards, and a cake.”

From the safety of his home, Pete follows the news. He said he knows about the worldwide pandemic and the public health threat it poses.

That’s where he said his faith comes into play.

“In a few years, people will look back that, we done it,” the World War II veteran said. “Thank the lord to help us through.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.