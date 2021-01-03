Baylor Bramble, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during high school football game, dies

National-World

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV ) — A man, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during high school football game, has died, according to a tweet from his father.

Baylor Bramble was a Siegel High student when he was severely hurt during a football game in 2015. His family traveled to different cities for his therapy.

On Saturday, his father tweeted about the passing of his son after a 5 and half year fight.

“After nearly 5 1/2 years of fighting, Baylor’s fight is finished. He is with Jesus and hearing ‘Well done good and faithful servant,'” David Bramble tweeted.

Middle Tennessee State University Head Football Coach commented on Bramble’s death.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the Bramble and Siegel Football family. Baylor was the true definition of a fighter,” Rick Stockstill tweeted on Saturday.

