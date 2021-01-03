Cell phone repair business burglarized, safe and other items taken

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL ) — Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help locating commercial burglary suspects.

The burglary happened at the Cell Phone Repair located at 2200 Duluth Highway on December 29.

According to Gwinnett County police, at least three suspects pried the front door of the business open and stole several items.

One suspect was seen in surveillance video with a tire iron, police reported.

Gwinnett police said the suspects stole the owner’s safe, as well as several cell phones, headphone, and portable speakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.