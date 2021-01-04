Woman hit by truck, ‘propelled’ over guardrail while helping 8 year old in deadly crash

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — A Wilkes County woman who was helping an 8-year-old child after a deadly crash in Alexander County became injured when she was hit by a pickup truck.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers say they responded to the crash Saturday around 7:15 p.m. on NC Highway 16, near the Wilkes County line.

Troopers say a 1994 Cadillac Deville was traveling south on NC 16, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a northbound 2010 Hyundai passenger car.

The driver of the Cadillac, identified as Bobby Harris Lowe, 76, of Taylorsville, died at the scene. Troopers say Lowe was wearing a seatbelt and they do not believe impairment was a contributing factor. The Hyundai was driven by Thomas Eller, 48, of Wilkesboro.

As a result of the initial collision, the Hyundai collided with a guardrail and came to rest partially in the roadway, troopers say. A passenger, Chasity Wyatt, 35, of Moravian Falls, got out of the car and was attempting to assist an 8-year-old female passenger in the back seat when a northbound Ford pickup truck collided with the Hyundai. Wyatt was hit by the truck, “and propelled over the guardrail,” a news release said.

According to the NCSHP, the driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Privette of Purlear, was unable to see the crashed cars due to their damage, the dark roadway, and foggy conditions. Eller, Wyatt, and the child were transported by EMS to Wilkes Medical Center with serious injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.