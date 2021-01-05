Community testing site launched at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The Xfinity Theatre in Hartford is the latest COVID-19 testing site to launch.

The site is operated by CIC Health, which is a new partner in Connecticut’s community testing program.

Mayor Luke Bronin and Sen. Chris Murphy visited it on Tuesday.

Bronin said CIC Health is facilitating no-cost COVID-19 testing in Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport as part of the state’s growing community testing program. There are currently 64 free testing sites supported by the state, and more than 260 COVID-19 testing sites total.

In Hartford, people can walk up to the exterior box office/will call windows at the Xfinity Theatre for service.

The regular hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

