Dash cam video shows rider beating up cab driver in Metro East

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

EAST ALTON, Illinois (KMOV) — A dash cam was rolling when a man beat up a cab driver in East Alton, Illinois on Dec. 30.

The incident happened after the cab driver picked up the suspect at a strip mall. Police say the suspect became violent when he was told it would cost $55 to go to the bus station in downtown St. Louis.

After the attack, authorities believe the suspect ran to some nearby railroad tracks and into a woman’s home. Along the way, home security cameras captured him.

“We watched him dive. We watched him come over the fence watched him go back. We watched him come up the street,” said nearby resident Carolyn Johnson.

Police say he walked into a home through an unlocked door and had a brief encounter with a woman before leaving.

“She held her ground, she was calm, collected and responded very well to this individual,” said East Alton Police major Christian Cranmer.

After police released the dash cam video, they say they got several calls from people identifying the suspect.

Johnson said the whole ordeal has left the neighborhood shaken. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.