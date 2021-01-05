Lawsuit states businessman dumped 50 million gallons of untreated waste liquid in Flint’s sewer system

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, MI (WNEM) — A Mid-Michigan businessman is in hot water with federal prosecutors after allegedly dumping nearly 50 million gallons of untreated landfill waste liquid into Flint’s sewer system.

“It’s unconscionable to have a company in our midst doing these types of things,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Neeley said Flint will not stand for this type of behavior.

“It’s very disappointing to have bad actors in our community. That would treat our community much like a garbage can. To dump an estimated more than 50 million gallons of untreated waste into our sewer system. It’s very disappointing especially when we are undergoing and trying to recover from a water crisis,” Neeley said.

Documents from the federal lawsuit state Oil Chem Incorporated, owned by Robert Massey, illegally dumped landfill leachate into the sewer system for nine years. This is in violation with the Clean Water Act, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also cites some of the landfill waste was known to be hazardous to people and the environment.

“I want people to understand that this administration will hold a hard line on any company or individuals that would treat our community as such,” Neeley said.

It’s unclear if Massey was compensated for the alleged illegal dumping of the wastewater, but Neeley said the water never entered the Flint drinking water supply. While it is gross, Neeley said he doesn’t believe it ever came out of the taps,

“So, the alleged acts of this company are done in our sewer system, and not in our drinking water side. But bad acts all the same,” Neeley said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.