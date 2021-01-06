As session begins amid pandemic, state capitol is anything but quiet today

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — A new legislative session kicks off Wednesday morning but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not be business as usual.

This year, a lot of the action will take place outside of the state capitol. Barriers were put up all over the place because some new legislators will be sworn in outside the Chamber due to the virus.

Even Gov. Ned Lamont’s State of the State address will be a little different this year. It was pre-recorded due to the pandemic. Viewers can watch it on Channel 3 at noon.

Most of the session will happen remotely, but lawmakers said they’ll still work to try to pass legislation with a focus on helping small business owners and the unemployed.

Even though the capital itself will be quiet, people voiced their concerns outside on Wednesday morning. Three separate groups, including people against COVID restrictions, protestors who dislike a mandatory childhood vaccine plan, and pro-President Donald Trump supporters staged rallies outside the state capitol.

Some of those events may be happening as people like new House Speaker-elect Rep. Matt Ritter are being sworn in just steps away. He told Channel 3 on Tuesday that he’s still ready to get to work.

“[Wednesday] will work as well as it can under the circumstances,” Ritter said. “Most importantly, we are doing it in the safest manner possible.”

Along with economic issues, recreational marijuana and sports betting are expected to be hot topics this session.

