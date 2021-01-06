Michael Chertoff Fast Facts

National-World

Here is a look at the life of Michael Chertoff, former secretary of Homeland Security.

Personal

Birth date: November 28, 1953

Birth place: Elizabeth, New Jersey

Birth name: Michael Chertoff

Father: Gershon Chertoff, rabbi

Mother: Livia Chertoff

Marriage: Meryl (Justin) Chertoff (1988-present)

Children: Philip and Emily

Education: Harvard University, BA, 1975; Harvard University, JD, 1978

Religion: Jewish

Other Facts

Helped write the Patriot Act after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Played a key role in the government investigations of WorldCom, Enron and Arthur Andersen.

Prosecuted the former boss of the Genovese crime family, Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno; the founder of Crazy Eddie electronics, Eddie Antar; and Jersey City Mayor Gerald McCann.

Timeline

1978-1979 – Law clerk to Judge Murray Gurfein, US Court of Appeals Second Circuit, New York.

1979-1980 – Serves as a law clerk to Justice William Brennan, US Supreme Court.

1980-1983 – Associate at Latham & Watkins in Washington, DC.

1983-1987 – Assistant US attorney for the Southern District of New York.

1987 – Recipient of the John Marshall award from the US Department of Justice.

1987-1990 – First assistant US attorney for the District of New Jersey.

1990-1994 – US attorney for the District of New Jersey.

1994-1996 – Special counsel for Senate Whitewater Committee.

2001-2003 – Assistant US attorney general, the criminal division.

2003-2005 – Judge for the US Court of Appeals Third Circuit.

January 11, 2005 – Is nominated as secretary of Homeland Security by President George W. Bush.

February 15, 2005-January 21, 2009 – Serves as the second secretary of Homeland Security.

March 26, 2009-present – Senior counsel at the DC law firm Covington & Burling LLP.

2009-present – Chairman and co-founder of the Chertoff Group, a global security advisory firm.

May 1, 2012 – Takes office as chairman of the board directors of BAE Systems, Inc.