today at 10:38 pm
Bingham County Deputies investigate an attempted kidnapping

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a kidnapping connected to a domestic dispute Thursday.

Deputies said the suspect was arrested in the Thomas area, west of Blackfoot. They said they were notified after someone called 911.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect, but said the adult victim is safe.

This is a developing story and details will be released as they become available.

