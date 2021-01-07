Family Video, one of America’s last video rental stores, to close location in Kentucky

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) — It’s the end of an era for movie rental stores as Family Video announced the closing of all 250 remaining locations.

This includes the store in Shelbyville.

The company is one of the last chains standing after Blockbuster and Hollywood video closed. The general manager of the store in Shelbyville has worked there for seven years.

She said the news isn’t a shock but it’s still sad.

“They just told us it was time and I was devastated. I don’t think there’s any other way to put that,” Nicole Taulbee said.

Family Video is holding liquidation sales, offering deals on movies, video games and store fixtures. Taulbee said the store has sold nearly 800 discounted movies and video games she shared the news with customers.

She expects the sale to run through February or until everything is sold.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.