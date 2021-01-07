Parents are filing new lawsuit arguing that masks are dangerous to student-athletes

National-World

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group consisting of Minnesota parents, coaches and athletes say they plan to file a new lawsuit this week over Gov. Tim Walz’s restrictions requiring student-athletes to wear masks during practices and games.

The group, Let Them Play MN, previously sued the governor and other state officials after he instituted a “pause” on youth sports as part of a dial back on COVID-19 restrictions following last year’s surge in virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The group’s lawsuit argued that the pause on youth sports was unconstitutional and unfairly sidelined youth athletes while those in college or at the professional level were allowed to play. A judge denied the lawsuit.

Let Them Play MN’s new lawsuit will be retooled to argue that requiring masks is dangerous for student athletes, the group says. The lawsuit is expected to be filed Thursday.

“Returning to practice is one step forward, but imposing masks during sports are a dangerous two steps back for Minnesota’s young people,” said Let Them Play founder and executive director Dawn Gillman, in a statement. “We don’t want another kid to pass out, or worse, at practice or upcoming game. We call on Governor Walz to stop harming our athletes.”

On Monday, student-athletes were allowed to return to practice as the governor has relaxed state restrictions as COVID cases and hospitalizations have declined over recent weeks. Most student-athletes are required to wear masks at all times, although there are exceptions for gymnastics, cheerleading, wrestling, and swimming.

Games are slated to start next week, and spectators will be allowed in the stands, although there will be restrictions depending on the venue and whether or the sport is played indoors or outdoors.

