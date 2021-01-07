The FBI and DC police want the public to help identify Capitol rioters

National-World

Both the FBI and Washington police are asking Americans to step up and help them identify people who participated in Wednesday’s riot and insurrection at the US Capitol.

“The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC,” the agency said on its website.

“The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.”

Some of the individuals that participated have already come forward or have since been identified by CNN and other news organizations.

In a Thursday news conference, Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department also asked the public to help identify those who may have committed crimes during Wednesday’s rioting. The police department can be contacted at (202) 727-9099 or by texting 50411.

To submit videos or photos of the riot to the FBI, click here or go to fbi.gov/USCapitol.

To submit information to the FBI, call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324), click here or go to tips.fbi.gov.