Missing Tetonia woman found dead

News

TETONIA, Idaho (KIFI) - The Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue team found a woman's body in the North Leigh Creek area Friday.

The Teton County Sheriff's office said the 42-year old woman was reported missing earlier that morning after going for a walk and did not return.

Search efforts began in the area where the woman was last seen. An Air Idaho Rescue helicopter flight team also assisted in the search.

The Teton County Coroner's Office and deputies are investigating the cause of death. The woman's name is being withheld until law enforcement notifies her family.