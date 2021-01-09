Drive-thru vaccine clinics more difficult to operate than you might think

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic sounds like an easy way to vaccinate thousands of people in an efficient way.

One in Lake County, Illinois has been working well. The county north of Chicago opened the drive-thru clinic for health care workers who do not work at a hospital.

In Tennessee, people who are 75 and older lined up by the thousands to get the vaccine at the Madison County Fairgrounds. The first man in line arrived at midnight and patiently waited for nine hours to get his first shot. Thousands were behind him in line.

While the drive-thru sounds like a great idea, there are a number of logistical challenges to consider.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say there are two big issues. One, proper freezer storage is necessary, and two, you have to be observed for 15 minutes after you get the vaccine.

“That can be done in your vehicle, but then that means you need to have a parking lot big enough to manage those vehicles and enough health care workers to monitor patients in their vehicles,” Dr. David Wild said.

Wild says it clearly is not impossible to do, but he expects a drive-thru clinic will be more of an option when a vaccine like the AstraZeneca one is approved. That vaccine does not require such specific cold storage.

