Vancouver gyms to reopen within heavy restrictions after lengthy closures

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) — A Vancouver personal training studio posted a video of its employees doing a happy dance during an announcement that it would be reopening its fitness center to clients on Monday.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s new phase one of “Healthy Washington” allows gyms across the state to reopen Jan. 11 under the most restrictive operating rules since the pandemic began.

Northwest Personal Training owner, Sherri McMillan said she and her team of 17 personal trainers are eager to get back to work and help their clients achieve their fitness goals.

The studio, along with other gyms, has been closed for nearly two months.

“We’ve been working over the last couple months to try to fight for fitness,” McMillian said.

The personal trainers are booking clients by appointment only, sticking to new rules of one client per 500 square feet. It’s tough restrictions for small spaces trying to make ends meet.

McMillian admits it’s been rough these last few weeks to keep closed while other big businesses serve thousands.

“How is Ikea essential, and health and fitness, which is going to help people, is not?” McMillian said. “It can become very frustrating you try not to be bitter.”

And if your child was in gymnastics – those facilities too, will reopen.

“We’re reopening on Monday, customers are ecstatic,” said Naydenov Gymnastics owner, Kevin Jenkins.

Jenkins said his 30,000 square foot gymnastics center will offer lessons and training for groups of five, with up to 50 people at a time inside the facility.

Jenkins said more than 600 students are already signed up.

The reopening is a critical rebound for his business that nearly went belly up, until government grants and loans came through, Jenkins told FOX 12.

Jenkins scraped by during the closure by finding new work.

“I took another job. I went to work for Amazon, and I did some Uber,” Jenkins said.

Back open but not yet back to making a profit, fitness facilities said they won’t be breaking even until they can serve more people at once.

In the meantime, it’s about getting employees back to work and providing value to the customers they can serve – hoping it’s all downhill here from here.

“Let’s cut down the cases,” Jenkins said. “Let’s get it down, let’s tell the governor, keep us open – don’t be shutting us down anymore. It’s too hard on everybody.”

Starting Monday, some entertainment venues can one again offer live entertainment with severe restrictions.

Regions of the state will be able to move to “Phase 2” when they meet certain benchmarks. In Phase 2, restaurants and gyms can serve people indoors at 25 percent capacity.

