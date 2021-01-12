KCPD to hold board meeting to discuss 2020 fatality crash report

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The Kansas City Police Department is holding a board meeting on Tuesday to discuss the 2020 fatality crash report among other things.

The meeting will be closed to the public in person.

It will be available to watch via live-stream on the City Government Channel (Channel 2), the city’s YouTube Channel, or alternatively via live-stream on the department’s Facebook page under Kansas City Missouri Police Department in the event these options are unavailable.

Members of the public who wish to submit comments to the Board may do so at bopc@kcpd.org.

