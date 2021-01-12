Resident drives military-style tank through residential streets

National-World

PALMETTO BAY, Florida (WFOR ) — Residents of the usually quiet South Florida community of Palmetto Bay are buzzing after spotting one of their neighbors riding his military style tank down residential roads.

Many were confused by the sight and wondered if it’s even allowed and apparently it is.

The tanks belong to the person who lives on a gated property off Old Cutler Road.

Despite the fact that the tank is legal, it’s too close for comfort for some neighbors.

Tanks have been around for more than a hundred years, but usually you see them on the battlefield.

A quick check on the internet reveals sites selling the heavy-duty machinery, sometimes for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The tanks in Palmetto Bay, CBS4 News was told, are British grade.

CBS4 News tried to speak to the owner of the property, but was told through a security speaker at the gate that nobody was there to talk about it.

Those allowed inside the gate on this day were a security vehicle, and two Miami-Dade police vehicles.

CBS4 was told as long as the guns to the tanks aren’t functional, and apparently they aren’t, tanks are allowed here.

A Palmetto Bay Code enforcement officer spent an hour on the property. He also documented some damage to a concrete curb which the tank allegedly caused.

“I’m sure that it can’t go over a curb without destroying it,” said resident John Gonzalez who has lived in Palmetto Bay for nearly 30 years.

“Is his purpose to what, intimidate or just show off, probably just to show off but I would have to disagree with that if I get a vote I’ll vote against it,” said Gonzalez.

So at this point, the Village of Palmetto Bay is looking into whether the owner of the tanks is in compliance with all the codes. As far as the damage, that issue has been passed along to the county and they’ll have to make a determination whether he has to pay to fix it.

